Charles Lloyd, Marcus Miller Confirmed For ESG London Jazz Festival 2023

The recent news of Wayne Shorter’s death adds much poignancy to an all-star celebration of his music at the ESG London Jazz Festival. The event comes after what would have been his 90th birthday on August 25 this year, with a stellar line-up of collaborators and friends including saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding, pianist Danilo Pérez, electric/acoustic bassist John Patitucci and drummer/producer Terri Lyne Carrington and the Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Clark Rundell.

All will appear under the banner of ‘The Symphonic Music of Wayne Shorter’ at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on November 19 for what will be the central concert of the program.

Additional headliners announced for ESG London Jazz 2023 include the celebrated former Miles Davis collaborator and bass star Marcus Miller, with support from UK saxophonist Camilla George, also at Royal Festival Hall (Nov 12) ; a rare chance to hear Snarky Puppy founding bassist/multi-instrumentalist Michael League and pianist Bill Laurance perform starkly beautiful acoustic music from their widely praised duo album Where You Wish You Were (ACT Music) at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre (Nov 19) and cult LA fusion soul-funk collective Scary Pockets will perform at KOKO, Camden (Nov 17). And there’s a welcome return for celebrated saxophone legend Charles Lloyd who appears with his Ocean Trio at the Barbican (Nov 17).

Additional names announced to headline at the Barbican include high-flying Japanese piano virtuoso Hiromi (13 Nov), who appears with her new project sonicwonder featuring Adam O’Farrill, Hadrien Feraud and Gene Coye; Brazilian keyboard star Sergio Mendes (15 Nov) and recent double-Grammy-Award winning vocal sensation Samara Joy (19 Nov). Bass boss Ron Carter will also appear after his show was postponed at the 2022 festival, he’ll be at Cadogan Hall (16 Nov) and Hammond hero Cory Henry plays new venue Here at Outernet on 13 November. Jazzwise is festival media partner. For more info and tickets visit the event’s official website.

