Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Line Now Available At Gap Stores

Kanye West - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Today, select items from Kanye West’s YEEZY GAP line will be available at the flagship GAP store in Times Square in New York City. Items will be available at other GAP stores soon.

GAP’s flagship store has been “reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in YEEZY GAP engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design,” according to a press release. The availability to purchase these items in store fulfills the vision to deliver YEEZY GAP on a larger scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West has also been busy musically, promoting his recent album DONDA. Back in May, Ye released a music video for the André 3000-assisted DONDA track “Life of the Party.

The video includes deepfake performances from photos of West’s childhood, and it arrived alongside the initial run of the rapper’s Balenciaga-engineered collection. Portions of West’s video also appeared in a TV commercial for the launch. The video does not include André 3000’s verse.

The “Life of the Party” video signaled a shift in aesthetic direction for West, who released a number of other DONDA videos in a unified theme. “Heaven and Hell,” much like “Hurricane,” followed figures dressed all in black with their faces covered by black material as they moved around a shadowy and gloomy urban environment. Later, a figure presumed to be West appeared in the middle of a swirling mass of bodies, which went on to form a slow-moving tornado high above the clouds.

At the end of October 2021, Donda became his fastest album to reach one billion streams on Spotify. The album was given a digital-only release on August 29, 2021 after weeks of delays as the rapper continued to work on it from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and previewed his progress at special listening parties.

In November of that year, West re-released DONDA with a number of bonus tracks, including the aforementioned “Life of the Party.” Other new additions included “Remote Control Pt. 2” featuring Young Thug & Kid Cudi; “Never Abandon Your Family”; “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2” featuring Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and KayCyy; and “Up From the Ashes.”

Buy or stream DONDA (Deluxe Edition).