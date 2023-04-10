Leith Ross Shares New Track ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

Leith Ross - Photo: Meredith Truax

Heralded as one of BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists and Spotify’s RADAR Canada featured artist, rising singer-songwriter Leith Ross now releases their latest track “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.”

Written while in LA, the indie-pop track displays Leith’s frank and diaristic storytelling and plays homage to their time growing up in Toronto alongside their childhood best friends with an accompanying DIY home footage video, which you can see below.

Leith - I Don't Live Here Anymore (Official Video)

Leith Ross says, “We wrote “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” the week my childhood best friend’s parents put their house up for sale, and I think I was surprised by how it made me feel. I haven’t lived at home in years and it hit me just how long it’s really been and how much I miss my friends and family in Canada. For me, it’s a song about growing up, recognizing and loving the people that made me who I am, and acknowledging that at any stage the most important people are always there.”

Leith broke onto the scene last summer with their debut EP ‘Birthdays’ in July. A remarkable introduction which included the infectious single, “Love Vibes” – a widescreen collage of crystalline synths and surging guitars that embodies the serenity of fresh love and the nail-biting anxieties that come with embarking on starting something new. A feeling that Leith is all too familiar with, from leaving Canada in their late teens to study music at Berklee College, to moving to London in early 2020 to work in a new creative community with rising producer Jonah Summerfield and fellow artists Dylan Fraser, Matilda Mann and Tommy Lefroy.

Prior to “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” Ross released the single “(You) On My Arm” and will be kicking off their UK and European dates this week with a show at The Exchange in Bristol on Tuesday, April 11.

Pre-order Leith Ross’ debut album To Learn.

Leith Ross plays the following UK and European shows:

April 11 – Bristol, UK – The Exchange

April 13 – Leeds, UK – Hyde Park Book Club

April 14 – Glasgow, UK – King Tuts

April 16 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

April 17 – London, UK – Lafayette

April 18 – Brighton, UK – Komedia

April 21 – Utrecht, NL – EKKO

April 25 – Dublin, IR – Grand Social