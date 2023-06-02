Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, And More Star On Metro Boomin’s ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack’

Metro Boomin - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing

Metro Boomin continues his legacy in the comic and film universe with the release of Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, which he Executive Produced.

Metro has assembled a cast of musical superheroes for the soundtrack including 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, Wizkid, and more.

The project marks Metro’s first foray into film soundtracks, although his love of film and comic superheroes has long been on display. Of the collaboration, Spring Aspers, President of Music, Sony Pictures said, “The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator. Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”

Dana Sano, EVP Film & TV Republic Records, commented: “Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar. For the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.”

Previews of the soundtrack music was heard in a Hyundai Motor and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated TV commercial that was released last month as well as teasers from Coi Leray and Metro himself.

Continuing a tradition of blockbuster soundtracks for the Spider-Verse, the record follows on the heels of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture). It notably bowed at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and reached double-platinum status as the year’s biggest soundtrack album and has gone on to exceed 10 billion streams and is now certified 2x platinum.

Not to mention, it spawned Post Malone’s “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” [with Swae Lee], which reached 18x-platinum diamond status as “the most-certified single of all time.”

