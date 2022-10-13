Neal Francis Shares New Track, ‘Don’t You Want To Know’; Announces London Show

Neal Francis - Photo: Pooneh Ghana/Big Hassle PR

Acclaimed singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis has shared his emotionally charged and soulful new single, “Don’t You Want To Know”. He also announced a new headline show at London’s Moth Club on November 1.

Produced in Los Angeles by longtime collaborator Sergio Rios, the emotionally charged track heralds the Chicago-based artist’s upcoming new EP, ‘Sentimental Garbage’, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, November 18.

“This was another artifact of a bad breakup,” Francis says of “Don’t You Want To Know”. “This one occurred back in 2014. It’s about living a double life and paying the consequences. This is one of the first tunes I demoed out for the Neal Francis project with Mike Novak in 2016 when I was recently sober.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neal Francis - Don't Want You To Know (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

‘Sentimental Garbage’ was unveiled last month with the premiere of two all new tracks, the horn-blasted “Very Fine, Pts. 1 & 2” backed with a hypnotic cover of Shuggie Otis’ classic, “Strawberry Letter 23,” both available now for streaming and download. The double-sided single had its exclusive premiere via Rolling Stone Country, which wrote, “Francis’s rendition of ‘Strawberry Letter 23’ evokes the Seventies charm of the disco-tinged single — a Top 5 hit for the Brothers Johnson in 1977 — and dazzles with a psychedelic mid-song breakdown.”

Sentimental Garbage – which follows last year’s breakthrough second LP, In Plain Sight (ATO) – collects a number of standout tracks recorded during the original album sessions at The Parsonage, Francis’s DIY studio at St. Peter’s Church in Chicago, alongside newly recorded cover versions of classic songs by Shuggie Otis (“Strawberry Letter 23”) and The Three Degrees (“Collage”).

“Sentimental Garbage was the working title of our last LP,” Francis says, “which includes the track of the same name. We ended up calling that record In Plain Sight while removing the title track from the sequence. I knew this was my last chance to slap ‘Sentimental Garbage’ on a record jacket, the thought of which always brought me great joy. It also works because this record is compiled of bittersweet scraps. I guess we could have also titled the record Burnt Ends.”

Pre-order the ‘Sentimental Garbage’ EP.

Neal Francis plays the following European dates:

NOVEMBER 2023:

1 – London, UK – Moth Club (new date)

2 – Maastricht, NL – Muziekgieterij

3 – Rotterdam, NL – Bird

4 – Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn

5 – Groningen, NL – Take Root Festival

6 – Utrecht, NL – de Helling

8 – Antwerp, BE – Trix Bar

9 – Leffinge, BE – De Zwerver

10 – Beauvais, FR – L’ouvre Boite

11 – Saint–Lô, FR – Le Normandy

12 – Bethune, FR – Le Poche

13 – Paris, FR – Please, Please, Please Festival @ La Boule Noire

15 – Hengelo, NL – Metropool

16 – Hamburg, DE – Häkken

17 – Copenhagen, DK – Råhuset

18 – Malmo, SW – Folk å Rock

19 – Falkenberg, SW – Tryckhallen

20 – Stockholm, SW – Nalen

21 – Oslo, NO – Blå

22 – Bergen, NO – Lille Ole Bull

25 – Berlin, DE – Prachtwerk

26 – Munich, DE – Milla Club

27 – Milan, IT – Spazio Teatro 89

30 – Barcelona, ES – Piñata Music Series @ La Nau