Grant Green’s ‘Street Of Dreams’ Gets Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Jazz guitarist Grant Green‘s 1964 album Street Of Dreams is joining Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl collection. The new reissue captures one of Green’s historically undersung sessions with new clarity and intention. Like all pressings in the series, Street Of Dreams is presented in stereo and is fully analog, having been adapted by Kevin Gray directly from the master tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Optimal. The new edition is available for pre-order now, and will ship out on August 21.

Recorded in 1964, Street of Dreams gathers the A-team quartet of Green, organist Larry Young, vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, and drummer Elvin Jones at the prolific Van Gelder Studios in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. The session came just two months after Green, Young, and Jones had first recorded together on Talkin’ About, and the chemistry they’d developed carried over with immediate effect. Green had also worked with Hutcherson successfully before, who collaborated the year before on his well-loved LP Idle Moments.

Across four tracks, the musicians put together an eclectic set list that pulled together musical theater numbers (“Lazy Afternoon”), television themes (“Somewhere in the Night”), and French pop standards (“I Wish You Love.”). Street of Dreams was recorded during one of Green’s final years as Blue Note’s in-house guitarist, a position he held beginning in 1961. After his departure from the role, Green would remain active until the late 1970s, when he died due to a heart attack. Many of the 1960s recordings he created at Blue Note weren’t released until after his death; his record The Complete Grant Green & Sonny Clark didn’t arrive until 1997. He also collaborated with the likes of Thelonious Monk and McCoy Tyner during his lifetime.

Street of Dreams is just Green’s latest record to receive a reissue through Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl series. His albums Visions (1971), Solid (1964), and Green Street (1961), are among the other LPs represented in the archival collection; Hutcherson, Young, and Jones also all have their own works available in Classic Vinyl editions.

Shop the Blue Note Classic Series here.