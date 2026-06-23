John Coltrane’s ‘Meditations’ Gets Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

John Coltrane’s Meditations, released in 1966 on Impulse! Records, is getting a vinyl re-release as part of the Verve Vault series. The album captures the jazz musician’s late-period as he expanded into new sonic territory.

Recorded on November 23, 1965, at Rudy Van Gelder’s Englewood Cliffs studio with producer Bob Thiele, the session includes both Coltrane’s long-standing quartet and new collaborators who would shape his music’s final phase. The ensemble includes pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison, and drummer Elvin Jones with the additional voices of tenor saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and drummer Rashied Ali.

Together, this expanded ensemble present a suite-like program — including “The Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost,” “Compassion,” and “Love” — that resembles a transcendent meditative state. Meditations marks one of the final appearances of Coltrane’s “classic quartet” members Tyner and Jones before they departed, leaving Coltrane to pursue new directions with Sanders and Ali.

2026 marks John Coltrane’s centennial. The occasion is being celebrated with a number of vinyl reissues and other activities. Recently, editions of 1963’s Impressions and 1966’s Ascension were announced. On September 23 — Coltrane’s birthday — the Hollywood Bowl will host the Los Angeles premiere of “Coltrane 100: Legacy,” a symphonic celebration of Coltrane’s popular works newly reimagined for orchestra.

A major highlight of the Coltrane 100 celebration is the first-ever release of the long-mythologized Tiberi Tapes. The set of live recordings, captured by musician Frank Tiberi between 1961 and 1965 in clubs across New York and Philadelphia, has remained in a private collection for years. After a limited Record Store Day preview, the collection will be released via Impulse! Records in September.

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. Modeled after the acclaimed Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series, Verve Vault highlights both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Shop the Verve Vault Series here.