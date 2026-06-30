Frames From Two Black Veil Brides Videos Are On Sale Now

Photo: Courtesy of Pause

Black Veil Brides devotees now have a new way to appreciate the beloved goth-tinged metal band. Every frame from two of the group’s most recent videos are up for sale via Pause Studio, a company that produces premium, limited-edition prints featuring iconic music video moments.

The Black Veil Brides videos getting the Pause treatment are both featured on the band’s new album Vindicate, released last month on Spinefarm Records. “Bleeders,” first released on the band’s 2024 EP of the same name, is directed by Jensen Noen, who teamed with Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack to take the group’s usual goth look back to the mid-19th century era of Sweeney Todd.

The other video divided up into keepsakes by Pause is “Certainty,” the first new Black Veil Brides song released in 2026. “The song was inspired by the film Conclave, particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making,” Biersack said upon release. “When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible. Much of today’s political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record.” George Gallardo Kattah directed the “Certainty” video on location in Colombia while Black Veil Brides were on tour.

Each of Pause Studio’s limited-edition prints is completely unique, including the signed Artist Edition frames chosen by the artist. “We painstakingly prepare every video so it’s ready for printing and looks perfect when making the jump from screen to paper,” the company’s site explains. “Pause prints are created in the UK using the best digital printing techniques. We use heavy-weight matte artist-grade papers, with the option of a custom frame, precision-made in Germany. Our papers and frames are of the same standard that you’ll find in many of the world’s best art galleries and museums. All orders are double or triple packed and shipped globally with full tracking.”

View the collection here.