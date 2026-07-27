Showing Teeth Releases New Single ‘Bad Exchanges’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Showing Teeth has released the new single “Bad Exchanges” and announced her debut EP, A Fate Worse Than Loneliness, due September 4 through Republic Records and Spinefarm. The Kentucky-born, Nashville-based artist also confirmed a joint signing with the two labels, placing the new track at the center of a broader fall campaign that includes the EP and a North American tour with President. “Bad Exchanges” is the opening song on the seven-track project.

“Bad Exchanges” pairs detuned guitars, electronic textures, and a driving rhythm with lyrics centered on emotional instability and the fear that happiness will not last. The song includes the line, “Why can’t I just be happy? This feeling always ends.”

Showing Teeth - Bad Exchanges (Official Audio)

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The single follows “Rip,” which has passed 1 million streams, according to a press release. Showing Teeth will support President on the band’s sold-out North American Campaign 2026, beginning September 4 at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. The six-week run includes stops at Brooklyn Paramount in New York, Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and House of Blues Dallas, where the tour concludes October 14. She is also scheduled to appear at Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 18, Shaky Knees in Atlanta on September 20, and Ceremony Festival in Nashville on October 17.

Showing Teeth’s recent live activity has included an opening appearance for Bring Me the Horizon in Manchester and festival sets at Chippewa Valley Rock Fest and Upheaval Fest. A Fate Worse Than Loneliness will arrive the same day as the Nashville tour opener.

Listen to Blake Proehl’s “Wild Magnolia” here.