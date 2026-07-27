Ne-Yo Guests On The Zach Sang Show

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ne-Yo has been spending the past few months looking back on his origins as a recording artist while simultaneously pushing forward with new music. The hit-making singer-songwriter has celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut album In My Own Words with special edition reissues and a performance of the album’s chart-topping hit “So Sick” for Apple Music’s “The One” series. Now, on the latest episode of The Zach Sang Show, Ne-Yo tells the stories behind the album as the jumpoff point for a far-reaching conversation about his career.

During the show, Ne-Yo spoke about his original chance meeting with Norwegian production team Stargate, which resulted in “So Sick,” and shared the stories behind several other indelible songs he wrote for himself and other artists. Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” for instance, was originally meant for himself before he and his collaborators realized it should be sung by a woman. “We shopped it around to a few different artists who will remain nameless,” Ne-Yo said. “There might have been six other female artists that heard it and turned it down before it got to Beyoncé.”

Ne-Yo talked with Sang about the influence of country music on “Irreplaceable” and some of his other songwriting successes, a thread he’s further explored on Highway 79, his new country-inspired album. “I’ve been a fan of country music for a long time,” he said, recalling his mother exposing him to a range of genres growing up in Las Vegas, including Reba McEntire’s “Fancy,” a song that “had me in a chokehold for like three years.” He spoke about his experiences writing in Nashville, including Highway 79 track “Ms. Tundra,” and performing at the Grand Ole Opry, country music’s storied institution.

Ne-Yo on 20 Years of “So Sick”, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, and New Album ‘Highway 79’

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Elsewhere in the interview, Ne-Yo told more stories behind hits of his own, such as “Closer” and “Miss Independent,” and for other artists, such as Rihanna’s “Take A Bow.” He also talked about unreleased songs he wrote for Michael Jackson, being a father to seven kids, his thoughts on the changing definition of pop, and why he believes vulnerability has disappeared from the current R&B landscape. It’s a must-hear interview for Ne-Yo diehards and casual fans alike.

Shop Ne-Yo’s In My Own Words 20th anniversary releases here.