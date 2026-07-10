Listen To Coco Jones’ New Single ‘Body So Tea’

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Coco Jones has released her new single “Body So Tea” through High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings. Produced by Stargate, Jasper and Hiddie, the track centers on beauty, confidence and self-acceptance. The release places Jones back in a solo spotlight after a year that has included new music, touring and acting projects.

“Body So Tea” arrives after Jones released the deluxe edition of her debut album, Why Not More? (MORE!). The expanded set included “Other Side of Love,” a collaboration with Alicia Keys. The original version of Why Not More? earned Jones her eighth career Grammy nomination and posted a Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. The album also opened at No. 1 on the New R&B Artist Debut chart and No. 1 in Current R&B Album Sales. Its release marked Jones’ first full-length project after a series of singles and an EP.

Body So Tea

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Jones released Why Not More? in 2025, with “Taste” later reaching No. 1 at R&B radio. She followed the album with a sold-out tour across the United States and Europe. Her current run continues a recording career that accelerated after she signed with High Standardz and Def Jam in 2022 and released the EP What I Didn’t Tell You. That project included “ICU,” which was certified platinum and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Airplay chart.

In 2024, “ICU” won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance after Jones received five nominations, including Best New Artist. She returned to the Grammys in 2025 with nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, then received a Best R&B Album nomination at the 2026 ceremony for Why Not More?. Raised in Nashville, Jones began recording at age 9 before building parallel careers in music and television. Outside music, Jones returned as Hilary Banks for the fourth and final season of Peacock’s Bel-Air in 2026. She also appears in Malcolm D. Lee’s thriller Strung on Peacock and stars in the upcoming romantic comedy That’s Her, which she executive produced.

Listen to Coco Jones’ Body So Tea here.