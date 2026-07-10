Chad Lawson Announces New Album ‘hush’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Chad Lawson has announced his new album, hush, due September 11 through Decca Records US. The pianist and composer has also released the lead single, “held by evening,” ahead of the second annual United Nations International Day of Hope on July 12. The 10-track project is available to pre-order now.

Lawson developed hush after an orchestral recording session at London’s Angel Studios. When the final note ended, the musicians remained still and silent, and that shared pause became the starting point for the album’s title and direction. “There’s a warmth a field keeps after the sun has gone,” Lawson said. He compared the record’s intended effect to feeling the day’s heat in the grass at dusk or the lingering impression of a hand resting on a shoulder. “held by evening” introduces an album built around sparse melodies, space, and restraint. Lawson approached the compositions with the idea that what music leaves unsaid can carry as much weight as the notes themselves. Rather than making a record that continually demands attention, he designed hush as music listeners could return to after a difficult day.

Chad Lawson - held by evening (solo piano)

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The announcement follows a period of activity across Lawson’s music and wellness work. His catalog has passed one billion streams, including more than 250 million streams during 2025, and two of his albums are currently listed on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart. Lawson also hosts the mental health and meditation podcast Calm It Down, which has surpassed seven million downloads and has received recognition from the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and the Webby Awards. From 2025 through 2027, he is serving as the World Federation for Mental Health representative to the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Americas, following his earlier role as a United Nations ambassador for the federation.

Listen to Chad Lawson’s Hush here.