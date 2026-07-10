Paris Jackson Preps Sophomore Album ‘Happiest Day Of My Life’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

paris jackson has announced her sophomore album, Happiest Day Of My Life, due August 21 through Republic Records. The 11-track set arrives with the new single “stitched (on & on),” following the previously released “zombies in love” and “teenage drama.”

“stitched (on & on)” was first performed during jackson’s set at BottleRock Napa Valley earlier this summer. The song centers on the lasting imprint of a relationship after it ends, balancing heartbreak with acceptance as memories continue to linger. Happiest Day Of My Life includes contributions from Linda Perry, Butch Walker, and Jason Lader, and draws on influences including The Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, Marcy Playground, and Bright Eyes. jackson described the record as “a collision of sound, experience, and emotion.” The full tracklist also includes “maker,” “bang bang,” “happiest day of my life,” “evermore,” “siren,” “ghost,” “gaslight,” and “american dream.”

paris jackson - stitched (on & on) (official lyric video)

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The announcement arrives as jackson begins a run of North American dates supporting The Pretty Reckless on select shows. She will then launch her first headlining trek, the Zombies Tour, on July 20 at Reverb Lounge in Omaha, Nebraska. The itinerary continues through September 28, with stops including The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco, the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Night Club 101 in New York, and Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in New Hampshire.

jackson released wilted in 2020 in collaboration with Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull and Robert McDowell. The album reached No. 1 on the iTunes U.S. Alternative Albums chart, and jackson later followed it with the lost EP. Her subsequent singles included “lighthouse” and “bandaid,” with Butch Walker producing “lighthouse” and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready contributing a solo. jackson’s touring history includes dates with Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Manchester Orchestra, Silversun Pickups, and The Revivalists. Outside music, she has appeared in Star, American Horror Stories, Swarm, Doctor Odyssey, Gringo, The Space Between, and One Spoon of Chocolate. She also serves as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and received the Shining Star Award at the 35th Annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.

Listen to paris jackson’s “stitched (on & on)” from Happiest Day Of My Life here.