OK Go Celebrate ‘Oh No’ Anniversary

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

OK Go have announced an anniversary vinyl version of their Grammy Award-winning record, Oh No. The 2005 album, which features hits like “Invincible” and “Here it Goes Again” will be available on classic black vinyl and an exclusive 1LP brick red vinyl version with alternate artwork and featuring the bonus track “Down For The Count.”

Oh No was the rock group’s second album following their 2002 self-titled debut. It was recorded in Malmö, Sweden in the fall of 2004 and was produced by Tore Johansson, known for his work with the Cardigans and Franz Ferdinand. “The whole record isn’t as over-produced as our first,” lead vocalist Damian Kulash told Rolling Stone. “We were so anal with the first one because we wanted this super-shiny gleaming slab of pop. Oh No sounds like us — it sounds like our live show.”

The band initially shared the lead single, “A Million Ways,” on a web application that allowed listeners to share the track with their friends in exchange for free downloads from the iTunes music store. The song’s success was also promoted by a homemade music video featuring the band in a backyard performing a dance choreographed by Kulash’s sister, Trish Sie. By August 2006, the visual had become the most downloaded music video ever, with over 9 million downloads.

OK Go - Here It Goes Again (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Sie also choreographed a video for “Here It Goes Again,” which became the group’s most popular song. The treadmill dance was a viral hit and the band performed the song and choreography live at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards. The song reached No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the clip went on to win a 2007 Grammy Award for best short-form music video.

The live performance of “Here It Goes Again” at the VMAs helped Oh No rise from No. 87. to No. 69 on the Billboard 200.

Order OK Go’s Oh No here.