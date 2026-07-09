J. Cole Introduces ‘The Fall-Off Magazine’ Ahead Of Tour

Magazine Cover: Courtesy of The Fall-Off Magazine

J. Cole has introduced The Fall-Off Magazine, a 144-page editorial publication released ahead of his six-month The Fall-Off World Tour. Announced July 7, the limited print release celebrates hip-hop journalism and rap magazine culture through new reporting, photography, artwork, and design.

The publication includes interviews with Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, RZA, GloRilla, J.I.D, Yachty, Cash Cobain, and more. Available through thefalloff.com, The Fall-Off Magazine was commissioned by Cole and is presented as a collector’s edition built around hip-hop’s past, present, and future. Editor-in-Chief Bonsu Thompson said the project was created to use “storytelling and the humanization of starpower” to examine the craft and business behind hip-hop culture.

Thompson, an award-winning writer and producer with three decades in journalism, leads the project alongside Publisher and VP of Creative Felton Brown. The editorial team includes more than 60 writers, photographers, illustrators, designers, and artists. Brown said the publication was built around context, conversation, critical thought, and original content, adding that the print format creates “a cultural and educational experience” readers can revisit after the moment has passed.

The announcement follows Cole’s seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, which was released on February 6, 2026. The Fall-Off is a 24-track album featuring Burna Boy, Erykah Badu, Future, Morray, Petey Pablo, PJ, and Tems. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving Cole his seventh chart-topping release. In 2024, Cole released the project Might Delete Later, and in 2021 he released The Off-Season, his previous studio album.

Available in a limited print run, The Fall-Off Magazine is available here.