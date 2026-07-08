Jake Minch Announces Fall ‘Getting Big Tour’

Tour Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Jake Minch has announced his fall headline run, the “Getting Big Tour.” The newly announced dates begin November 3 at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City and wrap November 15 at the House of Blues Voodoo Room in San Diego, with stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and West Hollywood.

Tickets for the headline dates go on sale this week. An artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a local pre-sale on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The run also includes a November 4 appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, where Minch will support Joshua Slone.

Jake Minch - handgun (Official Lyric Video)

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The headline dates follow Minch’s North American run opening for Slone on the “Thinking Too Much Tour.” Before the “Getting Big Tour,” Minch is also scheduled to perform at All Things Go in Washington, D.C. on September 27. In May 2027, he will head to Europe to support Gracie Abrams on 11 dates of “The Look At My Life Tour,” including stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm, Milan, and Barcelona.

The announcement follows Minch’s debut album, George, which arrived last summer and was produced with Tony Berg. The 12-track project was written between Los Angeles and Connecticut and includes songs shaped by grief, guilt, identity, and leaving home. Minch first drew wider attention in 2023 with “handgun,” after the song’s initial teaser reached 1.3 million views and earned support from Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan. Over the past few years, Minch has already shared stages with the likes of The Head and the Heart, Holly Humberstone, and Sadie Jean.

Get tickets to the tour here.