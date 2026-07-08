Frames From Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ Video Are On Sale Now

Photo: Courtesy of Pause

Sam Fender has teamed up with Pause Studio to make every frame from his “Seventeen Going Under” video available for purchase. Pause produces premium, limited-edition prints featuring iconic music video moments.

Each Pause Studio’s limited-edition prints are completely unique, including the signed Artist Edition frames chosen by the artist. “We painstakingly prepare every video so it’s ready for printing and looks perfect when making the jump from screen to paper,” the company’s site explains. “Pause prints are created in the UK using the best digital printing techniques. We use heavy-weight matte artist-grade papers, with the option of a custom frame, precision-made in Germany. Our papers and frames are of the same standard that you’ll find in many of the world’s best art galleries and museums. All orders are double or triple packed and shipped globally with full tracking.”

Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under“ is an obvious choice to be highlighted by the artist and Pause Studio. The song, which Fender wrote from the perspective of his 17-year-old self, reckons with his mother’s chronic health issues, which prevented her from working while Fender was not yet able to financially support her battle.

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under (Official Video)

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In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone UK, Fender said, “That was the age where I started having to grow up. I was old enough to know what was going on and that upset us. It was horrible to see [my mom] like that, to see the way she was being treated, but I wasn’t old enough to be able to financially help her. That’s when my rose-tinted glasses fell off.”

The music video was directed by Brock Neal Roberts and chronicles Fender in his hometown, amongst young people, reckoning with the stresses of his sick mother. He sings from rooftops, in a car, and on the beach, reflecting on the struggles of being too young to help. He offers up: “She said the debt, the debt, the debt/ So I thought about shifting gear/ And how she wept and wept and wept/ Well, luck came and died around here/ I see my mother, the DWP see a number/ She cries on the floor encumbered.”

Find out more about the collection here.