sunkis Releases New Single ‘Pretty Eyes’ Featuring FLO

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music Records

sunkis has released a new single, “Pretty Eyes,” featuring FLO. The track, released July 3, marks the Bay Area-bred pop artist’s first new music since his May 2025 single “Where The Sunlight Glows” with Yung Kai and 88rising.

“Pretty Eyes” was produced by J White Did It, whose credits include Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and 21 Savage. The song samples Troop’s 1989 single “All I Do Is Think Of You,” and centers on a first-love theme. “‘Pretty Eyes’ is about the feeling you get when you fall in love at first glance, that moment when you can see an entire future someone,” sunkis said in a press release.

sunkis - pretty eyes (feat. FLO)

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FLO appears on the track as a featured collaborator, joining sunkis on a song built around synths, piano, and the sampled Troop hook. The chorus includes the line, “All I do is think of you and those pretty eyes,” while FLO’s section leads into the closing lyric, “Proud to have you on my side, I’m happy just to know you.”

Before “Pretty Eyes,” sunkis released “Where The Sunlight Glows” with Yung Kai and 88rising, a song that has reached more than six million Spotify streams. Yung Kai and sunkis later closed 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles in front of more than 75,000 fans. sunkis’ “Top Tier,” meanwhile, has surpassed 40 million streams, while “Like I Do” with J.Tajor has reached more than 50 million. His previous releases also include “trust me,” “4ever,” “LAST GOODBYE,” and “CRUSH” featuring ASTN and Bren Joy.

Listen to sunkis’ Pretty Eyes here.