Sam Smith Announces New Album ‘Hazel Eyes,’ Shares Lead Single ‘My Guy’

Cover: Collier Schorr Courtesy of Capitol Records

Sam Smith season is upon us. The global pop phenom has announced their fifth album, Hazel Eyes, set for release August 21 on Capitol Music UK. Along with the new album announcement, Smith shared the lead single, “My Guy.”

Hazel Eyes is billed as an ode to New York, where the London native now resides. It’s also “a modern fairytale of requited love, capturing themes of emotional vulnerability, artistic freedom, and self-reflection,” created with a close circle of collaborators including Smith’s creative partner Simon Aldred, acclaimed singer-songwriter Feist, and accomplished multi-instrumentalist and composer Shahzad Ismaily.

Sam Smith - My Guy (Official Video)

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“My Guy,” the world’s introduction to Hazel Eyes, is out now. The Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and BRIT Award winner co-wrote it with Feist, who features on the song as well as Hazel Eyes tracks “Moondance” and “Constant Companion.” Smith celebrated the release of “My Guy” by performing it at the inaugural MAJ Awards in Japan, then gave the song its UK debut on BBC2 talk show Later… With Jools Holland.

“This is a song that I feel I have been waiting a lifetime to write and sing,” Smith says. “Written with beautiful friends on a summer’s day in New York, this one fell out of the sky. In this sometimes cold and distant world, I hope you can feel the love and the closeness of this recording. I tried to capture the glow and the warmth of love in this one, it makes me cry, maybe it will make you feel a little love too.”

The unveiling of Hazel Eyes follows Smith’s series of To Be Free concert residencies in Brooklyn and San Francisco, which saw a flurry of guest appearances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, Sienna Spiro, and Smith’s “Unholy” duet partner Kim Petras. Smith will be bringing the residency to Mexico City next. The four-show run will take over Auditorio Nacional on Aug. 17, 18, 20, and 21, coinciding with the release of Hazel Eyes.

Shop Sam Smith’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.