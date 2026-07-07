Hear EZ MIL’s New Tagalog Single ‘LEON (KA)’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

EZ MIL has released a new single, “LEON (KA),” written and performed entirely in Tagalog. The Las Vegas-based, Filipino-born rapper shared the track on July 3, following his recent Lunar New Year Freestyle.

“LEON (KA)” returns EZ MIL to the language and perspective that helped introduce him to a wider audience. The song is described in the announcement as a tribute to his Filipino roots and a celebration of the culture that has shaped his work.

EZ MIL - Leon (Ka) (Audio)

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EZ MIL, born Ezekiel Miller, first gained broad attention with “Panalo (Trap Cariñosa),” a bilingual track that spread after a live performance on the Wish USA Bus. His 2023 project DU4LI7Y: REDUX included “Realest,” his first collaboration with Eminem, which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts.

The new release follows EZ MIL’s 2024 feature on “Head Honcho,” from Eminem’s 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). The song debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2023, EZ MIL signed a joint-label deal with Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records, following the release of his self-produced video “Up Down (Step & Walk).”

Listen to EZ MIL’s “Leon (Ka)” here.