Obskür Release New Single ‘Look Into My Eyes’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Dublin house duo Obskür have released their new single “Look Into My Eyes,” out now via Disorder / Capitol Records. The track is built around a sample from Walker & Royce’s “Connected” and arrives after the duo began playing it in their live sets.

“We initially made this track as an opener/intro for District X in Ireland,” the duo said in a press release. “Closing any festival is special, but closing one at home, we thought we should make something for that moment specifically.” They added that they played the intro while going back-to-back with Max Dean, and that the reaction helped convince them the track should have an official release.

“Look Into My Eyes” follows a Parklife performance and comes after Obskür’s single “I’ve Arrived,” featuring Tomike. According to the release, “I’ve Arrived” has passed more than 50 million Spotify streams. Early support for “Look Into My Eyes” has come from DJs including Max Dean, Gaskin, Sosa, and Alisha.

Lorcan McCarthy and Faustas Astrauskas formed Obskür in 2019 after meeting more than ten years earlier in Dublin. Their catalog includes “Bayside” and an edit of Clara La San’s “Let You Go,” along with remixes for Barbara Tucker and Dom Dolla. The duo’s July schedule includes Abracadabra at Pacha in Ibiza on July 8, Solid Grooves at DC10 in Ibiza on July 16, TekSupport in New York on July 18, Grand Quai Outdoor in Montreal on July 19, and After Caposile in Venice on July 26. Their August dates include Eastern Electrics in London, El Paradiso in Crete, Music On at Pacha in Ibiza, and Audio Obscura in Rotterdam.

Listen to Look Into My Eyes here.