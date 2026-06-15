Rose Gray Releases New Single ‘Club To Your Arms’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Rose Gray has released a new single, “Club To Your Arms,” through Polydor Records. The song arrives with a London-shot video and serves as the first preview of a new chapter following her 2025 debut album Louder, Please.

The single centers on the feeling of heading home to someone after a night out. Speaking about the track, Gray said, “I feel like I’ve been waiting most of my career to write this song. I’m so ready for new music.” She added that the idea came from nights in London when she had been out late, lost her keys, and was waiting to get home. On the video, Gray described it as “sexy,” “london,” “summer,” and “cinema.”

Rose Gray - Club To Your Arms (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“Club To Your Arms” follows Gray’s recent appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, where she performed on the Levi’s stage. Her current run also included her second sold-out North American tour and a sold-out headline show at KOKO in London. Gray also recently joined Demi Lovato at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to perform their collaboration “Joshua Tree.” This summer, she is scheduled to perform at All Points East in London with Lorde, along with festival appearances at Leeds, Boomtown, Benicàssim, Boardmasters, Sziget, Pukkelpop, and Electric Picnic.

In October 2025, Gray released A Little Louder, Please, the deluxe edition of Louder, Please. That edition included two new tracks, “April” and “Lotus,” plus an additional disc of remixes and alternate versions with contributions from JADE, Melanie C, Shygirl, Casey MQ, Logic1000, Peach, Clementaum, and Alex Chapman. The original Louder, Please, released in January 2025 via Play It Again Sam, included “Party People,” “Free,” “Angel Of Satisfaction,” “Switch,” and “Wet & Wild.” Gray also launched her Gray Selects club night, recorded a BBC Maida Vale session, won MTV Push Artist of 2025, and supported Charli xcx at LIDO Festival in London.

Listen to “Club To Your Arms” here.