Black Eyed Peas’ ‘My Humps’ Hits One Billion Views On YouTube

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Black Eyed Peas’ hit track “My Humps” has reached a milestone of one billion views on YouTube.

Released in 2005, “My Humps” appeared on the group’s fourth studio album, Monkey Business. It was written by group member will.i.am and samples lines from Sexual Harassment’s 1983 single, “I Need a Freak,” written by Lynn Tolliver (a.k.a. David Payton).

The Black Eyed Peas - My Humps

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Originally written by will.i.am for the American girl group the Pussycat Dolls, the song features Fergie and will.i.am as the main vocalists on the song, while Taboo and apl.de.ap provide background vocals. The song is centered around Fergie flaunting her body as a means of power and control: “I drive these brothers crazy/I do it on the daily.”

Directed by Fatima Robinson and Malik Hassan Sayeed, the official music video for “My Humps” shows Fergie dancing with backup dancers amongst the luxury items apparently purchased for her by male suitors appear on the screen.

Monkey Business debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. “My Humps” became the Black Eyed Peas’ second single to reach the top three on the US Billboard Hot 100, and took home a Grammy for Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals.

Last year, the pop-rap group celebrated Monkey Business’ 20th anniversary with an expanded digital edition that features remixes and four songs available for streaming for the first time. They include “Shake Your Monkey,” “Bend Your Back,” “Make Them Hear You,” and a 2025 remix of “Shake Your Monkey” by will.i.am. Originally recorded during the album sessions, the “Shake Your Monkey” deep cut was previously only released as a bonus track on select international maxi-singles.

Another track off Monkey Business, “Pump It,” recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. It’s their fourth song to do so, joining hits like “I Gotta Feeling,” “Where Is The Love?” and “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life).”

Shop the Black Eyed Peas’ Monkey Business here.