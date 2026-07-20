Essentially Blue Note Video Series Explores ‘Chet Baker Sings’

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Earlier this year, Blue Note launched a new vinyl series, Blue Note Essentials, which aims to introduce classic albums to new fans of the genre. Now, that programming will be accompanied by Essentially Blue Note, a video series that encourages deeper discovery.

The series kicks off with a focus on three albums: Chet Baker Sings, John Coltrane’s 1958 record Blue Train, and Miles Davis’ 1957 compilation Birth Of The Cool. The first episode of Essentially Blue Note follows three-time Grammy winner Erin Bentlage (säje, Jacob Collier) and Blue Note president Don Was as they explore the story of the iconic cool jazz classic Chet Baker Sings.

Essentially Blue Note - Ep1 - Chet Baker Sings

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Several records share the title Chet Baker Sings, but this one recorded for Pacific Jazz in 1954 and 1956 is the original, and potentially, the best. The album pairs Baker’s vocals and trumpet playing with two different quartet line-ups both featuring pianist Russ Freeman on a set of classic standards including “My Funny Valentine,” “That Old Feeling,” and “I Fall In Love Too Easily.”

Davis’ Birth Of The Cool was released as part of the Blue Note Tone Poet series earlier this year and will be released as part of the Essentials series in the future. The Tone Poet edition arrived as part of the celebrations around Davis’ centennial. It includes a reissue of 1957’s Ascenseur Pour L’Échafaud; tributes from Jazz at Lincoln Center and Birdland Jazz; a SFJAZZ Gala celebrating both Davis and John Coltrane; and a forthcoming biopic, Miles & Juliette, which will star Damson Idris as the musician.

The initial five Blue Note Essentials titles include Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers’ Moanin’, Chet Baker Sings, Herbie Hancock’s Maiden Voyage, Horace Silver’s Song For My Father, and Lee Morgan’s The Sidewinder. Six additional titles to be released later in the year include LPs from Cannonball Adderley, Wayne Shorter, Eric Dolphy, Kenny Burrell, Grant Green, and John Coltrane.

Explore the Blue Note Essentials Series here.