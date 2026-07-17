DOMi & JD BECK Announce 25-City U.S. Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

DOMi & JD BECK have announced a 25-city U.S. tour beginning September 8 at The Echo in Dallas. The fall run follows the July 31 release of the duo’s second studio album, WHO ASKED?, through Anderson .Paak’s APESHIT label in partnership with Blue Note Records. Keyboardist Domi Louna and drummer JD Beck will travel from Texas to the East Coast before completing the tour with a series of West Coast dates in October.

WHO ASKED? arrives four years after the duo’s debut album, NOT TiGHT. The new record features vocals from both musicians and contributions from a group of classical players, while moving away from the extensive guest list heard on their first album. The release is available for preorder on 180-gram black vinyl, multiple colored-vinyl editions, CD, cassette and digital download.

The tour includes September stops at The Joy Theater in New Orleans, Sony Hall in New York and Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The October itinerary includes Neumos in Seattle, Wonder Ballroom in Portland, The Bellwether in Los Angeles and House of Blues in San Diego before concluding October 16 at Backstage at Revel in Albuquerque. Ahead of the album’s release, the duo previewed instrumental versions of new material during Canadian appearances that included the Toronto Jazz Festival and Montreal Jazz Festival.

The announcement follows several milestones connected to NOT TiGHT, which was released in 2022. The album led to performances on NPR’s Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. DOMi & JD BECK also received two Grammy Award nominations at the 2023 ceremony, including Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Their debut featured Anderson .Paak, Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg, Mac DeMarco, Busta Rhymes, Thundercat and Kurt Rosenwinkel, establishing the collaborative framework that preceded the more ensemble-focused approach of WHO ASKED?.

Order WHO ASKED? here.