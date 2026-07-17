Rose Gray Releases ‘Just Be Bodies’ Two-Track EP

Rose Gray has released her new single “Just Be Bodies” as part of a two-track EP with the recent “Club To Your Arms.” The Polydor Records release arrived Friday, July 17, and is accompanied by a visualizer filmed in San Francisco.

Rose Gray - Just Be Bodies (Visualiser)

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Gray first introduced “Just Be Bodies” during her recent run of shows across the U.K., Europe, and North America. The song’s lyrics look at the reflective morning after a night out. Gray described the track as a companion to “Club To Your Arms,” saying the pair marks the start of a new chapter. “It’s also about getting into my later 20s and realizing that life, love and friendships are only getting better,” she said. The earlier single was inspired by returning home to a partner after a late night in London.

The two-song release follows a busy summer for the Walthamstow-raised artist. Gray performed on the Levi’s stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, completed her second sold-out North American tour, and played a sold-out headline date at KOKO in London. She also joined Demi Lovato on “Joshua Tree.” Gray is scheduled to appear at Benicàssim on July 18, O Days in Copenhagen on July 31, Sziget Festival on August 14, Boomtown on August 15, and All Points East in London on August 22, where she will support Lorde. Further August dates include Pukkelpop, Leeds Festival, FORWARDS Bristol, and Electric Picnic.

Gray released her debut album Louder, Please in January 2025, followed by the deluxe edition A Little Louder, Please in October 2025. The expanded release added “April” and “Lotus,” along with remixes featuring JADE, Melanie C, Shygirl, and Casey MQ. During 2025, Gray also launched her Gray Selects club night, recorded a BBC Maida Vale session, won MTV’s Push Artist of 2025, and supported Charli xcx at LIDO Festival in London. Her November 2026 schedule includes a European run supporting Tove Lo, with dates at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, O2 Academy Brixton, L’Olympia in Paris, Columbiahalle in Berlin, and Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Listen to Rose Gray’s “Just Be Bodies” here.