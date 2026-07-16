Clairo’s ‘Sling’ Receives Fifth Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Clairo’s Sling is being reissued in celebration of its fifth anniversary. The singer’s groundbreaking debut was released on this day five years ago, and will be available on two different vinyl variants in the uDiscover store. The first re-pressing of Sling will arrive on black vinyl, while another new edition of the fifth anniversary release will be pressed on Bubblegum Pink vinyl.

Sling, co-produced by Jack Antonoff, is home to monumental singles like “Blouse” and “Amoeba.” Regarding the former, Clairo spoke with Vogue about how it came together upon the release of Sling. She said: “‘Blouse’ was the last song I wrote for Sling, in March of 2021. It actually replaced another song that I wasn’t sure about. I wanted it to be the first song people heard off the record because I feel like it requires the least amount of context and describes an experience that I think a lot of people can understand. It’s an experience I didn’t necessarily wanna talk about but I didn’t feel like I had a choice.”

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She went on to explain that it was a song she felt needed to exist: “It’s a song that I really needed to write, and doing so made me recognize some strength that I have in myself. ‘Blouse’ was kinda a big deal for me, because it reminded me why I love making music and the types of performances I love to do, like the one I did on Fallon. It certainly wasn’t the obvious choice for a single, but it’s the song that makes me happiest right now. It also felt the most mysterious from an album standpoint, since the rest of Sling doesn’t really sound like it.”

Clairo’s last album was 2024’s Charm, which includes standout cuts like “Sexy to Someone,” “Slow Dance,” and “Juna.”

Shop the 5th anniversary edition of Clairo’s Sling here.