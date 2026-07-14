The All-American Rejects Announce ‘Move Along’ Deluxe

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The All-American Rejects have announced a special new deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2005 album Move Along. The band’s sophomore record will be available in a variety of configurations, including vinyl, CD, and digital. Move Along arrives September 4, 2026 via UMe.

A limited-edition 2LP version of Move Along is set to be pressed on clear glitter vinyl. Meanwhile, the new 2LP white vinyl and CD versions are set for wide release at online retailers and in brick-and-mortar stores everywhere. The deluxe edition includes three sought-after bonus tracks, “Kiss Yourself Goodbye,” “Bite Back,” and “Eyelash Wishes.”

The All-American Rejects recently commemorated the 21st anniversary of Move Along’s original release on July 12, 2005. They shared a video for “Dirty Little Secret (Live At The Wiltern 2025),” which was captured during the Los Angeles stop of the Move Along Tour. The clip showcases the band firing on all cylinders as they perform one of their signature anthems to a packed house.

Move Along followed the band’s 2002 self-titled breakthrough. They recorded their second record with producer Howard Benson (Kelly Clarkson, My Chemical Romance) in early 2005. The album went on to debut at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s first Top 10 entry.

The album was led by the smash single “Dirty Little Secret,” which became the band’s first top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100. The All-American Rejects recently spoke about the song’s enduring influence as part of the Genius Verified series. Move Along also includes the upbeat title track and “It Ends Tonight.”

Earlier this year, The All-American Rejects dropped their first full-length record in 14 years, Sandbox. Ahead of the album’s release, the band performed a series of free guerrilla pop-up concerts in unexpected places, like a USC radio student housing, a bowling alley in Minneapolis, a college graduation party in Columbia, Missouri, and backyards across the Midwest.

Listen to the 21st anniversary deluxe edition of Move Along here.