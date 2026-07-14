Rascal Flatts’ ‘Life Is A Highway’ Joins The Spotify Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The road has yet to run out for “Life Is A Highway.” Rascal Flatts’ 2006 hit has surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, joining the platform’s Billions Club. It’s the first Rascal Flatts track to reach the billion-stream benchmark.

“Life Is A Highway” originated as a hit for Tom Cochrane. The Canadian rocker released the song as a single off his album Mad Mad World in 1991, sending it to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. It further permeated into pop culture through its use in a 1995 Hyundai ad campaign. Country singer Chris LeDoux covered the track in 1998.

In 2006, Rascal Flatts recorded their own take on “Life Is A Highway” for the soundtrack to the Disney/Pixar movie Cars. Their version climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard chart and won Favorite Song from a Movie and Favorite Remake at the 33rd People’s Choice Awards, and its music video was nominated for Group Video of the Year at the 2007 CMT Music Awards.

Rascal Flatts - Life Is a Highway (From "Cars"/Official Video)

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“Life Is A Highway” became one of the defining songs of the group’s catalog. It was added as a bonus track to later versions of their 2006 album Me And My Gang and appeared on their greatest hits albums in 2008 and 2020. Then, in 2025, they made it the title track of their album Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, re-recording the song with rock singer Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, and launched their first tour in half a decade, the Life Is A Highway Tour.

Like Cochrane’s recording, Rascal Flatts’ version of “Life Is A Highway” has popped up elsewhere in pop culture, including in the video games Cars Mater-National Championship, Lego Rock Band, FUSER, and Rocket League. It recently soundtracked British broadcaster ITV’s coverage of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

“I wasn’t sure about it,” Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus later told radio hosts Rob + Holly of the cover. “I have to admit, I was like, ‘I don’t know that I want to be the third artist to redo ‘Life is a Highway.’” However, “Looking back now, I was completely wrong. I’m forever grateful that the song had the impact that it did. It really had a whole new life because of the movie and because of our version.”