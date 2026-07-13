Nia Archives and Jorja Smith Team Up For ‘Get Down’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nia Archives has teamed up with Jorja Smith for a new track. “Get Down” is the latest single from Archives’ upcoming album Emotional Junglist, out Friday July 17th via Islands Records. The two women perform and dance to the track in the music video for “Get Down,” directed by Archives and her close friend and collaborator Jay Douglas.

Speaking of the collaboration, Smith shares: “I loved working with Nia in the studio; it was so inspiring watching her work. Find plug ins, mess around with my vocal. I’m such a fan of hers!!”

Archives adds: “Very gassed to have worked with Jorja on this album, my first ever feature!! Feels like a full circle moment since I did the little things remix in 2023. Working with Jorja is so seamless and we had a lot of fun in the studio – this is one of my favourite tracks on the album.”

Nia Archives, Jorja Smith - Get Me Down (Official Video)

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Emotional Junglist was written through 2025 as Archives fell in and out of love. The album includes the previously released singles “Danger,” “Boys in Blue,” and “Vertical.” Collaborators include James Ford (Arctic Monkey’s, Blur), Ethan P. Flynn (FKA Twigs, David Byrne), and Julia Michaels (Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter). Another key collaboration comes from Sampha, who appears on “Tender,” which Archives has described as one of the album’s most vulnerable songs. The album marks Archives’ biggest sonic leap yet, blending her alt-jungle sound with indie pop and nineties electronica.

Earlier this summer, Archives debuted her live show across a series of sold-out intimate dates in Leeds, London, and New York. This Summer, Nia Archives will perform All Points East alongside Jorja Smith and Tems. Archives is currently on a 6-date b2b tour across the UK.

Emotional Junglist follows Silence Is Loud, her 2024 debut album, which became the first jungle album in 20 years to receive a Mercury Prize nomination.

Listen to Nia Archives’ “Get Me Down” here.