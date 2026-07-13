Josh Homme Joins Shania Twain on ‘Faded Blue Jeans’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Shania Twain has released “Faded Blue Jeans,” a new single featuring Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. The track is the final preview of Twain’s seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, which will arrive July 24 through Republic Nashville.

Twain wrote “Faded Blue Jeans” by herself, drawing inspiration from one of her teenage relationships and the belief that young love could last forever. Homme contributes vocals to the song, which looks back on first love, adolescent defiance, and the experiences that shaped Twain’s early years.

Little Miss Twain centers on memories, relationships, people, and places from the singer-songwriter’s formative years. The album incorporates country, pop, rock, soul, and bluegrass while presenting material rooted in Twain’s personal history. “Faded Blue Jeans” follows the previously released tracks “Dirty Rosie” and “Little Miss Twain,” the album’s title song. The record will be Twain’s first full-length release since Queen of Me arrived in February 2023.

Faded Blue Jeans

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Twain returned to Las Vegas in May 2024 for her third residency, Come On Over: The Las Vegas Residency, at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The engagement concluded in February 2025 after a run built around material from her 1997 album Come On Over. In 2023, Twain supported Queen of Me with a global tour that opened in Spokane, Washington, and continued through November. The five-time Grammy Award winner released the Netflix documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl in July 2022, accompanied by the career-spanning compilation Not Just a Girl (The Highlights). Her 2017 album Now debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking her first studio album in 15 years.

Order the “Faded Blue Jeans” edition of Little Miss Twain here.