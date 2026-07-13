Shawn Mendes Shares Never-Before-Heard Live Version of ‘Ruin’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Shawn Mendes has released “Ruin (Live From Boston),” a previously-unheard performance of the 2016 track, which turns ten years old this year. A two-song bundle pairing the original studio version with the live recording is available now on all streaming platforms, alongside an official performance video on Mendes’ YouTube channel.

“Ruin” first appeared on Mendes’ 2016 sophomore album, Illuminate, quickly becoming a favorite among fans and a staple of his live shows. The release follows last month’s tenth-anniversary treatment of “Treat You Better,” part of Mendes’ yearlong celebration of his second studio album and the home of some of his most enduring hits.

Back when it was released, Illuminate debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—it has since gone double-platinum, cementing its status as one of the biggest pop records of 2016. Other highlights across the track list include “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” both of which preceded the release of the album as singles and remain among his most popular songs today.

Alongside the release of “Ruin (Live In Boston),” Mendes unveiled two new signature guitar models with Martin: the limited-edition 000-28 Shawn Mendes and 000-10E Shawn Mendes, both inspired by a vintage 1920s Martin that the Canadian star often writes and records on. “These two models are both beautiful and so timeless,” Mendes said, adding that he hopes they inspire other singer-songwriters “like Martin’s have inspired me for years.” A portion of sales from each guitar will go to support the Shawn Mendes Foundation.

Shawn Mendes - Ruin (Live From Boston)

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Illuminate’s tin anniversary lands arrive during a period of milestones for the singer. Last April, his 2018 Grammy-nominated single “In My Blood” crossed one billion streams on Spotify. The achievement followed the release of his most recent album, the self-titled Shawn, which dropped in 2024 via Island Records. It was written largely on his own vintage Martin guitar, the very one that inspired his latest partnership with the brand.

Listen to Shawn Mendes’ “Ruin (Live From Boston)” here.