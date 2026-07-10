Sam Tompkins Announces Second Album ‘Are We Gonna Sing?’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Sam Tompkins has released his new single “Crawling Out My Skin” and announced his second studio album, Are We Gonna Sing?, due September 4 via Island Records. The 12-track record follows his 2024 debut album, Hi, My Name Is Insecure.

“Crawling Out My Skin” was written at the end of a songwriting camp in Norfolk and recorded outdoors with a laptop in a garden. Tompkins said the track came from a spontaneous session and centers on appreciating ordinary periods when life feels stable. “This song means a lot to me because it wasn’t a concept I’d had deep in my journal,” he said. “It was a moment.” The song is one of the album’s more upbeat tracks and arrives after the previously released singles “Beauty Queen” and “Body To Body.”

SAM TOMPKINS - CRAWLING OUT MY SKIN [OFFICIAL VISUALISER]

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Tompkins made Are We Gonna Sing? with producer Humble The Great, using live instrumentation and a collaborative, jam-led process. The album addresses grief, changing relationships, career uncertainty, and the effort to find joy again. Its title comes from an old home video heard on closing track “Live Where I Don’t Lose You,” in which Tompkins’ father asks, “Are we gonna sing?” The album marks Tompkins’s first full-length release composed since the death of his father in late 2023. Other songs include “Caught In The Middle,” “Heated Seats,” “Little Boy,” and “5 O’Clock Somewhere.” Tompkins described the project as a snapshot of the period when he was working through the emotional aftermath of his father’s death.

The announcement follows a run of recent releases and live dates for Tompkins. “Beauty Queen” and “Body To Body” have each passed one million global streams, while BBC Radio 1 has supported the new material. He also returned to the stage for sold-out shows at Hoxton Hall in London and Concorde 2 in Brighton, with more than 1,000 fans registering in three days for the 250-capacity London date. Tompkins’ earlier catalog includes the UK Top 10 project Who Do You Pray To from 2022 and the aforementioned 2024 album Hi, My Name Is Insecure. His career total now exceeds 300 million global streams, and his collaboration with Jnr Choi, “To The Moon,” has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams worldwide.

Listen to Sam Tompkins’ Crawling Out My Skin here.