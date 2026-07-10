Pussycat Dolls’ ‘PCD’ Arrives On Glitter-Filled Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

PCD, the 2005 debut album that made the Pussycat Dolls a household name, is getting a limited-edition reissue. The album is coming to Disco Fever Glitter Filled vinyl, and is available for pre-order now.

First released in September 2005, PCD marked the Pussycat Dolls’ ascension from burlesque troupe to full-fledged pop divas. Led by the vocals of Nicole Scherzinger, the album produced several hit singles, including “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Beep,” “Stickwitu” and “I Don’t Need a Man.” PCD also sees the Dolls work with some of the biggest writers and producers of their era, including Cee-Lo Green, Timbaland, will.i.am, Kara DioGuardi, and Sean Garrett.

will.i.am worked as a writer and producer on “Beep,” which was released as the third single from the album. Scherzinger called him “just the perfect person to work with” and “a big fan of the message of the song.” “We were lucky enough to work with Will, and that kid is a monster,” she explained to MTV at the time. “He just came in, spit his verses and then got to work on the beat. And the whole time, we were like, ‘Wow, we can’t believe this is happening!’ We’re fans of the Black Eyed Peas for a long time, and we always wanted to do a collaboration with them.”

Since its release over 20 years ago, PCD has been certified four-times platinum in both the United States and United Kingdom, and topped charts in New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. As singles, both “Don’t Cha” and “Buttons” have been certified five-times platinum in the U.S.; they peaked at numbers two and three on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively, while “Stickwitu” reached number five. Both “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu” topped the U.K. singles charts, with “Beep,” “Buttons,” and “I Don’t Need a Man” all landing in the top ten. Later in 2026, the Pussycat Dolls—now a trio consisting of Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt—will tour Europe, bringing their show to 20 cities including London, Paris, and Munich.

Shop The Pussycat Dolls’ PCD (Disco Fever Glitter Filled Vinyl) here.