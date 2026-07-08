Lewis Capaldi’s Hyde Park Show Streams Worldwide July 11

Photo: Charlie Sarsfield Courtesy of Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi will livestream Lewis Capaldi: Live At American Express presents BST Hyde Park worldwide on YouTube on Saturday, July 11. The free broadcast will begin at 12:45 p.m. PT, 3:45 p.m. ET, and 8:45 p.m. BST, covering night one of Capaldi’s two sold-out London headline shows. Each show is set to host 65,000 fans, bringing the weekend total to 130,000.

The stream will use a 26-camera setup and drone cinematography to capture the Hyde Park performance. It will also open with an exclusive ten-minute short film created for the event by creative director Rory Dewar. The livestream will be available without a paywall, and fans can set a reminder on YouTube before the broadcast begins. After the livestream, the full performance will remain available on YouTube.

Lewis Capaldi: Live at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

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The announcement places Capaldi among a small group of Hyde Park performers whose concerts have received global live broadcasts, following Live 8 in 2005 and Paul McCartney’s 2010 performance. According to Jim King of AEG Presents, Capaldi will be the first artist to livestream a full performance from the festival. The show also follows Capaldi’s recent festival headline appearances at Isle Of Wight and TRNSMT, which opened his summer run before the London dates.

Capaldi returned in 2026 with the Survive EP, led by the single “Survive,” which became his sixth U.K. No. 1 single. In 2026, he also performed “Survive” for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, The Graham Norton Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Good Morning America. Capaldi’s earlier catalog includes “Someone You Loved,” which is the U.K.’s most-streamed song of all time and the world’s fourth-highest streamed song. Across his career, Capaldi has earned two BRIT Awards, two Grammy nominations, 10 U.K. Top 10 singles, and more than 30 billion worldwide streams.

The livestream of Lewis Capaldi: Live at American Express presents BST Hyde Park can be found here.