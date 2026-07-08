‘Valley Girl Problems’ Begins Kylie Cantrall’s New Chapter

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Kylie Cantrall has announced her new EP, Valley Girl Problems, due July 24. The nine-track project was produced by Tricky Stewart and written alongside Tayla Parx, and follows the lead single “Carrie Bradshaw.” The release marks Cantrall’s first EP since signing to Republic Records in partnership with APG and Heroine Music.

Cantrall said the project came from the advice to “write what you know,” with songs drawn from her experiences over the last year. She described Valley Girl Problems as a record about late nights with friends, heartbreak, and entering a new chapter of her life. “I wanted this project to feel like an emotional journey from start to finish,” Cantrall said, adding that she pictured the listener “riding shotgun with me in my Mini Cooper.”

Kylie Cantrall - Carrie Bradshaw

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The EP includes “Grwm,” “Valley Girl Problems,” “Closet,” “The Problem (interlude),” “Carrie Bradshaw,” “The Answer (interlude),” “Girls Like U,” “Yuck!,” and “Space Between.” “Carrie Bradshaw” was also produced by Tricky Stewart and written with Tayla Parx. The track introduced the project a few weeks ago.

The announcement follows Cantrall’s 2025 debut EP B.O.Y., released through Artist Partner Group with the songs “Boy for a Day,” “Goodie Bag,” “Denim,” and “See U Tonight.” In 2024, Cantrall played Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, in Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red. Cantrall also performed on the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, a North American arena run tied to the Disney franchises. Ahead of Valley Girl Problems, she returns as Red in Disney’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which premieres July 16 on Disney Channel and streams July 17 on Disney+.

Listen to Kylie Cantrall’s Valley Girl Problems here.