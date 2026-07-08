Ken Carson Announces Headlining Xperimenting Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Ken Carson is celebrating the release of his wildly popular new LP xperiment with a massive U.S. Tour.

The “Xperimenting Tour” will feature support from xaviersobased, prettifun, and DJ Moon. The 17-date U.S. run begins on Wednesday, August 26, at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago. From there, Carson will perform in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, Austin, and more before concluding on September 23 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Artist presale for the tour begins today, Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on sale will begin on Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

These dates add to an already-busy touring schedule for Carson. He’s set to headline ComplexCon on October 3 in Los Angeles, and has a number of festival dates coming up across Europe. These gigs include stops at Switzerland’s Openair Frauenfeld on July 9, Poland’s Clout Festival on July 10, and Austria’s Frequency Festival on August 22.

Ken Carson - wedidit (ft. Playboi Carti) [Official Video]

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xperiment, Ken Carson’s fifth studio album, racked up 16 million streams on release day, making it the sixth-biggest debut for a rap album this year. The album features production from AM, F1LTHY, Lucian, Clif Shayne, and 2hollis. The project includes collaborations with Destroy Lonely, Lil Uzi Vert , Young Thug, and Playboi Carti on “deaf note” and “wedidit.” The duo performed the latter track during Carti’s closing set at Summer Smash last month.

Just because xperiment isn’t even a week old doesn’t mean Carson is letting his foot off the gas. He recently confirmed that another new project, cartunez, will arrive on July 11. Earlier this week, he also shared the xperiment digital album, which includes the bonus track “Too Many Poles.”

In the lead-up to xperiment, Carson built the aesthetic world of the album with a five-episode short film project entitled Joy Divizn. Carson also brought xperiment to adoring fans when he created a three-day pop-up at London’s Lab Store Westend on release weekend.

Listen to Ken Carson’s xperiment here.