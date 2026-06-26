Mike D 5D Announces Five New U.S. Shows

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Mike D 5D has announced five new U.S. shows behind his debut solo album, Thank You. The Capitol Records release is due August 28, with the new live dates beginning August 30 at Royale in Boston and continuing through September 9 at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York.

The newly announced run also includes September 1 at 930 Club in Washington, DC, September 3 at The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina, and September 5 at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets will be available through a general on-sale today at 10 a.m. local time.

The dates follow Mike D 5D’s first run of sold-out shows across the UK and Europe. The touring band features Mike D, his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe, and Milo Ruscha. Those European dates included two London shows at 26 Leake St on June 5 and June 6, followed by stops in Berlin, Porto, Wicklow, Barcelona, Kortrijk, Sint-Niklaas, and Paris through June 20.

Thank You includes 13 tracks and has been previewed by “Switch Up,” “What We Got,” and “True Colors.” “It’s been so much fun making this music with people I love and I have grown to really appreciate in our collaboration,” Mike D recently explained. “And I just hope it’s fun for others and not overly serious, because let’s be real, I’m releasing this music into a very strange and dark and power-fixated world that really devalues art and feelings and compassion and empathy and equality.”

Order Mike D 5D’s Thank You here.