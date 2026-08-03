Karrahbooo Challenges Listeners To ‘Keep Up W Me’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Karrahbooo has released her new single “Keep Up W Me,” featuring Zukenee. The track arrives with a music video that follows the artists as they bounce around Atlanta, filmed as if on grainy VHS.

On “Keep Up W Me,” Karrahbooo performs over thick 808s from Truebeatzz, incorporating eerie piano and an ominous low end. The song’s lyrics focus on a confident declaration of selfhood. “Learn from my mistakes. I don’t need pity…I geek up a lot so do not try to keep up with me.”

“Keep Up W Me” has been a fan favorite since Karrahbooo teased the track on Instagram last year. The snippet gained over two million views as fans clamored for the full version.

KARRAHBOOO - KEEP UP W ME (feat. Zukenee)

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Karrahbooo previously shared the playful, and unapologetic single “WYD.” The release follows the 2025 single “FREE BOO,” which was a hit across streaming platforms. Calling it among “the best rap songs of October 2025,” FADER highlighted how it “largely sidesteps the professional drama to flex her on-call chauffeur and club appearance fees over a pounding kickdrum.”

The songs are part of Karrahbooo’s steady rollout of new material as she works toward her debut project. “No Hook” was the first track from this new era: “He mad that I’m runnin’ late, just be glad that I’m comin’/Be grateful I’m still showin’ up.”

Karrahbooo emerged in 2022 with “Money Counter,” a song made at a friend’s spot. The track gained traction online and was followed by “Box The 40.” Karrahbooo’s natural flow led to a series of viral “On The Radar” freestyles that amassed millions of YouTube views. In December 2023, Karrahbooo released the single “Running Late,” which racked up millions of streams across platforms.

Listen to “Hookah Baby” here.