MGK and Wiz Khalifa To Headline 2026 MGK Day In Downtown Cleveland

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Mgk has announced the 2026 return of his Cleveland music and culture festival, MGK Day. Taking place on August 7th and 8th, the two-day event is set to close with headlining sets from mgk and Wiz Khalifa.

Friday, August 7th features the Red Bull Best Trick Contest at Crooked River Skatepark. Skaters will take over the park for an evening built around technical skill, creativity and high-energy competition. The event will also feature vendors, food trucks, live music, exclusive merchandise and additional activities.

On Saturday, August 8, the celebration moves to North Coast Yard and begins with a tailgate. Fans will have a chance to compete against celebrities and each other in tailgate challenges to win various prizes. At the same time, the annual Harley-Davidson City Ride will meet at South East Harley-Davidson before riders make their way toward the festival grounds.

At the grounds, a community celebration will feature local vendors, art, food trucks, merchandise, live performances and community activations before mgk and Wiz Khalifa close out the night. A fireworks show is planned to follow the performances.

mgk & Wiz Khalifa - mph (Official Music Video)

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Tickets for MGK day are on sale now. Fans can purchase a standard general admission ticket or a tailgate pass, which includes a parking pass and five general admission tickets. More ticket information can be found on MGK Day’s website.

The co-headline news comes after mgk and Wiz Khalifa spent the summer together on the lost americana North American Tour. The pair also recently released their collaborative mixtape, blog era boyz, a nine-track project including the songs “family > everything,” “everything tatted,” “girl next door” and “passport.”

Last year, mgk’s right-hand producer SlimXX explained to Billboard why the rapper maintains such a strong connection with Cleveland. “They actually got to see him grow and see him rapping outside airbrush stores,” he shared. “That’s why, when we pull up out here, it’s a million people, because everyone feels like they’re a part of it. The city loves him. Everybody feels like a big family.”

Find out more here.