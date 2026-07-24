Medium Build Releases New Single ‘Home Depot’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Medium Build has released the new single “Home Depot,” the latest preview of his forthcoming album King of Having Fun. The 14-track record is due September 4 through slowplay and Island Records, with a fall headline tour set to begin October 4 at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club.

Drawing on 1990s pop-country, “Home Depot” centers on a man named Steve who is more comfortable working with tools than discussing his emotions. Nick Carpenter, who records as Medium Build, said the song began as an attempt to examine the women who remain connected to men who prioritize outward appearances and constant activity. He added that writing it also led him to recognize similarities between himself and the character at the center of the song.

“Home Depot” follows the previously released single “Armor.” Carpenter recorded King of Having Fun live in the studio with collaborators including musical director Paul Rogers, engineer Jimmy Mansfield, and Laiko, also known as Jake LiBassi. The album moves across country, rock, indie, and other styles, while its production was shaped around the idea of performing the songs in larger rooms. The tracklist also includes “Every Noise Is You,” “Bird Woman,” “Feed the Boys,” “Downpour,” and the title track. Carpenter started Medium Build in 2015 and now splits his time between Nashville and Anchorage, Alaska. The project has released five studio albums to date.

Medium Build - Home Depot (Official Visualizer)

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Medium Build will support Mumford & Sons on select August dates, including three shows at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 11, 12, and 13. On September 5, he is scheduled to make his Grand Ole Opry debut during the Opry 100 celebration in Nashville. The headline run continues through November 20 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, with additional stops at Webster Hall in New York, Metro in Chicago, First Avenue in Minneapolis, The Showbox in Seattle, and The Bellwether in Los Angeles. King of Having Fun will be Carpenter’s first full-length album since Country, released in 2024.

Listen to Medium Build’s “Home Depot” here.