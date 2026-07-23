Counting Crows’ ‘August and Everything After’ Joins Vinylphyle Series

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Counting Crows’ seminal debut album, August and Everything After, is getting released this month as part of UMe’s acclaimed Vinylphyle reissue series.

This new Vinylphyle edition of August and Everything After was cut directly from the original analog master tapes by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound. This landmark recording arrives as a deluxe 2LP edition pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at RTI. Produced to Vinylphyle’s premium audiophile standards, the release features a tip-on wrapped gatefold jacket in a satin matte finish, printed on clay-coated board, archival poly sleeves, and a four-panel insert with source tape scans, rare archival imagery, and newly commissioned liner notes by author Rick Florino.

Released on September 14, 1993, August and Everything After launched Counting Crows from Bay Area club favorites into one of the decade’s defining alt-rock bands. Produced by T Bone Burnett, the album carved out its own distinct space, blending folk, rock, country, and Americana influences. Recorded at several locations, including Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album centered on the evocative songwriting of frontman Adam Duritz, whose vivid characters and emotional vulnerability stands out in enduring classics like “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here,” “Rain King” and “A Murder of One.”

August and Everything After was released to nearly universal acclaim and became a cultural phenomenon, earning multi-platinum certifications worldwide. “Mr. Jones” became one of the defining singles of the 1990s and won the group Best New Artist at the MTV Music Video Awards. “Mr. Jones” recently became a member of Spotify’s Billions Club, marking their first song to do so.

Counting Crows released their most recent studio album, Butter Miracle, the Complete Sweets!, in May 2025. The record expanded on the four-tracker Butter Miracle, Suite One, which they shared back in 2021. Last year, the group was the subject of a documentary: Music Box: Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? The film is centered around Duritz and his struggles with recognition and mental health challenges as he wrote the album band’s second album, Recovering the Satellites.

Shop the Vinylphyle edition of Counting Crows’ August and Everything After here.