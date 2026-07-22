Andrea Bocelli Announces ‘Rarities: Collector’s Edition’

Cover: Courtesy of Decca Records

Andrea Bocelli has announced a new Collector’s Edition of Rarities now available for pre-order. This deeply personal collection features deep cuts and lost recordings that still resonate with Bocelli’s musical passion.

Each song on this exclusive release is available on vinyl and CD for the very first time. Additionally, the collection comes with brand new poems written and recited by Andrea. Each of the new works is set to music.

Highlights include “Le Mie Poesie” and two operas, Torre del Lago and Dall’archivo (From the archives). The 3LP and 3CD sets will hit stores on November 20, making it the perfect gift for the Andrea Bocelli fan or high-end vinyl collector in your life.

The release comes at a very exciting time for Bocelli. Earlier this week, he also announced a 30th anniversary edition of his first compilation album, Romanza. Originally released internationally in 1997, the album introduced the Italian tenor’s voice to a worldwide audience. It became the most commercially successful album of his career, and has since sold more than 19 million copies worldwide.

A special 30th anniversary edition of Romanza will be available in both standard and deluxe editions, including a 2LP Gold Deluxe Edition, a two-LP black-vinyl edition, and CD. The deluxe package features gold-colored vinyl, a signed lithograph by Bocelli, and a coffee table book featuring liner notes by journalist Craig McLean. Both editions also feature never-before-seen photographs from the album’s recording sessions.

Bocelli recently released a series of soccer-related merchandise in honor of the World Cup. The pieces include a striped jersey, a hoodie, a t-shirt, and a faded soccer jersey, all with Bocelli’s signature or visage. The backs of the clothing feature the number 26, in honor of the cities of the Cup. Bocelli also appeared on the FIFA World Cup 2026 hit single “DNA,” which also features Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, and EJAE (one of the voices from HUNTR/X, the fictional group from KPop Demon Hunters).

Order Andrea Bocelli’s Rarities here.