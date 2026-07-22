2hollis Returns With New Single ‘Hurt’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

2hollis has released his new single “Hurt” through Interscope Records. The track is his first new single since the release of his 2025 major-label debut album, star. “Hurt” is accompanied by an official music video directed and edited by the Los Angeles artist, producer, and songwriter.

The new release begins the next phase of 2hollis’ work following star, which arrived in April 2025. The accompanying visual continues his hands-on approach to the presentation of his music, with 2hollis overseeing both its direction and its final edit.

2hollis - Hurt (Official Music Video)

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“Hurt” follows a run of projects that has moved between electronic music, rap, pop, psychedelia, and industrial production. Before star, 2hollis released boy in 2024, 2 in 2023, and White Tiger in 2022. Those records documented his progression from music made in his bedroom as a teenager to increasingly prominent festival appearances, headline dates, and collaborations. His recent work has also included “shadeson,” a collaboration with former tourmate Ken Carson that reworked the star song “girl” for Carson’s album xperiment.

The 2025 album star reached No. 11 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart and was named among Stereogum’s best albums of the year. Pitchfork included “flash” at No. 90 on its list of the 100 best songs of 2025. Following the album’s release, 2hollis completed a sold-out North American headline tour and two sold-out European runs. His 2025 live schedule also included appearances at Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Listen to 2hollis’ “Hurt” here.