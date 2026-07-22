Skilla Baby Announces New Album With Trailer Co-Starring 50 Cent

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Skilla Baby has announced that his new LP, The Price of Fame, will arrive on August 21 via Geffen Records.

The Detroit-born rapper confirmed the news with an official album trailer that features him in conversation with none other than the legendary 50 Cent. The clip begins with 50 on a rooftop, smoking a cigar, before Skilla Baby approaches him. Fif begins the conversation by saying, “I’d ask if you aight but I know you aight. You thought this sh*t would be different, huh?”

Skilla Baby - The Price Of Fame (Official Album Trailer)

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Skilla responds by admitting, “It still ain’t enough. Every time I feel like I won, another obstacle.” Then, 50 imparts some wisdom: “You gotta believe me when I tell you this. That’s not gonna go away. You got that disease. It’s called ambition.”

He continues: “There’s a price for fame, man.” From there, images from Skilla’s early days in Detroit flicker across the screen, interspersed with breaking news stories of violence, baby photos of Skilla, and footage from sold out concerts. Some of that breaking footage is a direct reference to the May 22, 2025, shooting in which Skilla Baby was shot three times and crashed his SUV into a building. He was taken to a hospital, and made a full recovery. It’s clear the life-threatening event still weighs heavily on his mind and makes its way into The Price of Fame.

News of the new LP arrived shortly after Skilla Baby unveiled “Face Card,” which features Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. On the track, the Motor City rapper offers to soothe his romantic partner’s anxiety with some high-end retail therapy: “Let me put you in that ‘Rari truck and get you out yo feelins,” he raps.

Skilla Baby last released a full-length in 2024, when he dropped two projects: The Coldest in April (with a Deluxe version arriving three months later) and Crack Music 3 in November.

Listen to Skilla Baby’s The Price Of Fame.