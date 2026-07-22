Branford Marsalis And Dianne Reeves Announce John Coltrane Tribute Album

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves have announced a full-length album that pays tribute to jazz icon John Coltrane. In honor of ’Trane’s centennial, Dedicated To You features the saxophonist and his quartet performing with the vocalist. Dedicated To You will arrive via Blue Note Records on September 18.

Regarding the work of Coltrane, Marsalis said: “John Coltrane, in his genius, developed a parallel sonic and intellectual understanding of ecumenical, 40s swing, and early R&B and post-bop, to create a sound that, while intellectually challenging, is emotionally stimulating. His embodiment of all these sides of music is what any musician – of any style – should strive to achieve. It was our privilege to honor his contributions to jazz. We hope to have done justice to his ideals.”

When Marsalis was first asked about honoring Coltrane for his centennial, he knew he wanted to do things a bit differently. He explained: “I thought it was a great idea, but I wanted to take a road less traveled.” Taking inspiration for the jazz giant’s work with Johnny Hartman, the New Orleans-born horn player decided to explore some of Coltrane’s finest vocal music. “At first I thought about male singers, but I decided to sleep on it,” Marsalis said, before adding, “and when I woke up the first thing I said was, ‘Dianne Reeves.’ There is a magic sound within sound that we call ‘the thing,’ and Dianne’s got the thing. She’s heard a lot of people, which attracts me, and she adds so much emotion to whatever she does.”

They Say It’s Wonderful

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

On the album, Marsalis and Reeves are joined by his longstanding quartet players: pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Justin Faulkner.

Reeves also reflected on the recording experience. She said, “Listening to all the great singers coming up, I learned that they stood in the band, not in front of the band. They saw themselves as co-creators of the sound. The members of Branford’s quartet and I all speak the same language, and we all came up with ideas.”

To celebrate the news, Marsalis and Reeves have shared the project’s first single, “They Say It’s Wonderful,” alongside a global tour set to begin on September 5 in Willemstad, Curaçao. It will continue through 2027.

Listen to “They Say It’s Wonderful” here.