Mike D 5D Adds 20 International Tour Dates

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Mike D 5D has added 20 shows across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe to its 2026 tour schedule. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on public sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time. The added run begins September 20 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and continues through November 5 at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. The announcement substantially expands the group’s previously scheduled North American itinerary.

The itinerary includes stops at The Belasco in Los Angeles, The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, The Showbox in Seattle, Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre, Toronto’s History and Chicago’s Riviera Theatre before moving overseas in late October. The UK schedule includes Mutations Festival at Chalk in Brighton, Glasgow’s TV Studio, Manchester’s Albert Hall and London’s Shepherds Bush Empire. European dates follow at Melkweg in Amsterdam, Aeronef in Lille, Carlswerk Victoria in Cologne, Les Docks in Lausanne and Transbordeur in Lyon. Mailing-list subscribers will receive access to an early ticket sale before the public on-sale.

The band consists of Mike D, his sons Skyler and Davis Diamond, Eddie Ruscha, Will Graefe and Milo Ruscha. The tour announcement arrives alongside “Crypto,” the fourth advance track from Mike D’s debut solo album, Thank You, due August 28 through Capitol Records. The 13-track album also includes the previously released “Switch Up,” “What We Got” and “True Colors.”

Before the newly added dates begin, Mike D 5D will open its U.S. run with an August 30 show at Royale in Boston, two days after Thank You is released. The September 1 date at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club and the September 3 appearance at The Orange Peel in Asheville are sold out. The group will also play The Eastern in Atlanta on September 5 and Knockdown Center in Queens on September 9. On September 26, Mike D 5D is scheduled to appear at Portola Music Festival 2026 in San Francisco, closing the first U.S. leg before the newly announced fall dates continue.

Order Mike D 5D’s Thank You here.