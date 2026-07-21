Andrea Bocelli Announces ‘Romanza’ 30th Anniversary Edition

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Andrea Bocelli has announced a 30th anniversary edition of his first compilation album, Romanza. Originally released internationally in 1997, the album introduced the Italian tenor’s voice to a global audience and became the most commercially successful album of his career, with more than 19 million copies sold worldwide.

A special 30th anniversary edition of Romanza will be available in both standard and deluxe editions, including a 2LP Gold Deluxe Edition, a two-LP black-vinyl edition, and CD. The deluxe package features a gold-colored vinyl, a signed lithograph by Bocelli, and a coffee table book featuring newly commissioned liner notes by journalist Craig McLean, tracing Bocelli’s extraordinary rise to one of the world’s most celebrated artists. Both editions also feature never-before-seen photographs from the album’s recording sessions.

Romanza brings together Bocelli’s first two albums, 1994’s Il mare calmo della sera and 1995’s Bocelli. The collection includes global hits “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sarah Brightman and “Vivo per Lei” featuring Giorgia, as well as a previously unreleased extended version of Bocelli’s smash “Con te Partirò.” Romanza was the first album Bocelli released in the US and Canada and stands as the best-selling Italian language album of all time.

Bocelli will continue his Romanza tour throughout the second half of 2026. He will make several stops at venues across Europe before heading to the United States. Among those US dates are two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl (September 15 and 16) and two at New York’s Madison Square Garden (December 16 and 17).

Earlier this summer, Bocelli released a series of soccer jerseys featuring his signature or visage. Bocelli appears on the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem alongside superstars across genres. Titled “DNA,” the vibrant track also features Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, and EJAE (one of the voices from HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from Netflix’s Golden Globe Award-winning animated film, KPop Demon Hunters).

Shop the 30th anniversary edition of Andrea Bocelli’s Romanza here.