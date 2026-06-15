Andrea Bocelli Releases New Soccer Jerseys

Image: Courtesy of Decca Records

Andrea Bocelli has released a series of soccer jerseys. The offerings include a striped jersey, a hoodie, a t-shirt, and a faded soccer jersey, all with the Italian tenor’s signature or visage. The backs of the clothing feature the number 26 or the cities of the 2026 International Soccer Championship.

Bocelli appears on the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem alongside superstars across genres. Titled “DNA,” the vibrant track also features Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, and EJAE (one of the voices from HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from Netflix’s Golden Globe Award-winning animated film, KPop Demon Hunters).

DNA (More Than A Game)

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“The title of the song ‘DNA’ says everything. Football has been in my life for as long as I can remember, and will always hold a very special place in my heart. To be invited to sing the anthem of the FIFA World Cup and to participate in the opening ceremony is an honor that moves me deeply,” Bocelli shared in a statement. “It also fills me with immense joy and gratitude to return to Mexico City, a city that has received me with such extraordinary warmth. And to sing on the Official Anthem alongside EJAE and David Guetta is a collaboration I will truly treasure. To FIFA, to the organisers, and to every fan who will gather in stadiums, living rooms and village squares across the globe, it is for you that we sing.”

Bocelli recently also performed at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games. Bocelli performed a rendition of Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma.” Milan marked Bocelli’s second Olympic appearance, following his performance at the closing ceremony of the Torino games in 2006.

Last year, Bocelli marked his 30th anniversary as a performing artist with three star-studded concerts. The Celebration: 30th Anniversary compiles these two shows into a package that combines the worlds of opera, classical, and pop music.

Shop the collection here.