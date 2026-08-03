Hear PlaqueBoyMax’s New Single ‘Diva’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

PlaqueBoyMax has released his new single “Diva” via Field Trip Recordings and Capitol Records. The song shares its title with the catchphrase he used during Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, where he gained more than 400,000 followers in less than a week. Max appeared at the event alongside Kai Cenat, Wardrobe, Skai Jackson, and other creators, and “Diva” became one of the week’s widely shared moments.

PlaqueBoyMax - Diva (Official Music Video)

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Built around synthesizers, a pulsing bass line, and tightly packed verses, the track combines rap with contemporary club production. It also includes a reference to Prince, whom Max cites as a major influence. That connection extends to the “DIVA” tattoo he unveiled before the single and a new logo that draws on Prince’s Love Symbol.

The single follows several 2026 releases from Max. He issued “Thong Song” in June and the Crash Dummy EP in May, after sharing “wyd” with Bryson Tiller and a video featuring Keke Palmer. Earlier in the year, Max became the first streamer to receive a Grammy nomination, earning a Best Dance/Electronic Recording nod for “Victory Lap,” his collaboration with Fred again.. and Skepta. Created during a livestream, the track has been certified platinum in the UK. The trio later won Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards, and Max then embarked on the international Victory Lap Tour. He also made his festival debut with sets at Rolling Loud Orlando and Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash.

In 2025, Max released his debut album Five Forever, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop/Rap chart and generated more than 9 million first-week streams. He followed it with an expanded deluxe edition and four EPs: LONDON, ATLANTA, fivestarcrete, and Too Much Music. In December 2025, the Streamer Awards named him Best Music Streamer and gave In The Booth Best Streamed Series. The series hosted sessions with Will Smith, Burna Boy, Central Cee, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Sexyy Redd, and Bb Trickz. Across music and streaming, Max has accumulated more than 350 million global streams, nearly 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, and over 4.6 million followers on Twitch and YouTube.

Listen to “Diva” here.